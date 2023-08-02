Rahul visits Azadpur vegetable market, interacts with vendors

PTI

New Delhi, August 1

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday morning visited the Azadpur Mandi in the national capital and met some vegetable and fruit vendors there.

Rahul shared the video of his visit on Instagram. “Today, visited one of India’s largest vegetable market Azadpur Mandi and met the traders and sellers there. I met everyone and asked about their work, their problems, rising prices and held discussions with them and learnt about their future aspirations,” he said in Hindi on Instagram.

In a short video, later also shared by the Congress, Rahul is seen walking through the crowded market, shaking hands and exchanging pleasantries with people there. The visit comes days after he met some farmers planting paddy in their fields in Haryana’s Sonepat district and met some women farm labourers, whom he later invited them over to his mother’s residence.

