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Home / Delhi / Rahul writes to Congress brass, seeks backing for NSUI-IYC's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj'

Rahul writes to Congress brass, seeks backing for NSUI-IYC's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj'

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Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:01 PM Jun 27, 2026 IST
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Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Saturday asked all Congress general secretaries, state unit chiefs and district presidents to extend full support to the Indian Youth Congress and National Students' Union of India for the nationwide 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' campaign, saying India's youth were facing an "unprecedented crisis" marked by paper leaks, cancelled examinations and mounting unemployment.

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In a letter issued on June 27 to all party office-bearers, Gandhi said repeated examination cancellations, re-tests, delays in recruitment processes and vacant government posts had pushed young people and their families into distress.

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"The young people of India are facing an unprecedented crisis. Paper leaks, cancelled examinations, repeated re-examinations, delays in recruitment, vacant government posts, rising unemployment, and the growing cost of education have caused deep distress to them and their families," Gandhi wrote.

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The campaign assumes significance as the Congress attempts to sharpen its focus on issues affecting students and job aspirants ahead of crucial state elections, with examination irregularities and delays in government recruitment emerging as major political flashpoints in recent years.

Referring to the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' rally held in Kota, Gandhi said the event marked the beginning of a wider national conversation on India's education system, which he alleged was burdening students instead of supporting them.

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"At the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' rally in Kota, I began a series of discussions on our education system," he said, adding that the present system places "immense pressure" on young people and throws families into "a spiral of debt, sustained stress and suffering".

The Congress leader further said the party needed to expose "the truth of the oppression and extortion being faced by India's youth" and build momentum for carrying the message across the country in a "coordinated and effective manner".

Seeking organisational support for the drive, Gandhi urged all Congress units to work closely with the IYC and NSUI to ensure the campaign reaches every part of the country.

"I request all of you to extend full support and cooperation to the IYC and NSUI for the successful implementation of the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' campaign," Gandhi said.

"Let us all work together to free our youth from this oppressive system and lay the foundation for a new system that provides them with the opportunity and support they deserve," the letter added.

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