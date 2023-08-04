Rai for curbing stubble burning

PTI

New Delhi, August 3

The problem of crop residue burning will be worked out by the Delhi Government as a priority, Development Minister Gopal Rai said on Thursday and urged the national capital’s neighbours to curb the farming practice. He was speaking at an inter-ministerial meeting of state agricultural ministers on crop residue management, which was held through video-conferencing.

The Delhi Government will spray bio-decomposers free of cost in more than 5,000 acres of fields this year, the minister said, adding that demonstration of 50 agricultural machinery and 50 training camps for stubble management would be organised for farmers in five districts of Delhi.

“Every year, the Delhi government develops a winter action plan to address the issue of escalating pollution in Delhi during the winter months,” Rai said.

