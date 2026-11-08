Railway Minister inspects Anand Vihar Terminal amid festive rush

With thousands of people heading to their hometowns ahead of Diwali and Chhath Puja, heavy passenger rush and traffic congestion were witnessed across Delhi on Saturday, prompting Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to inspect arrangements at Anand Vihar Railway Terminal.

During his visit, Vaishnaw said a large holding area had been created at the terminal to manage the festive rush, particularly during Diwali, Chhath and Durga Puja. He said passengers were satisfied with the arrangements and that officials had been directed to ensure smooth movement.

The minister said around 18,000 special trains had operated during the festive season, facilitating the travel of more than two crore passengers. Additional trains would be mobilised within the next few hours based on passenger feedback, he added.

Vaishnaw also flagged congestion on the foot overbridge connecting the railway terminal with the Metro, Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) and bus stand. He directed officials to conduct a survey and explore either widening the existing foot overbridge or constructing a subway before the next festive season.

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Meanwhile, the festive rush was also visible at the Anand Vihar ISBT, where large numbers of passengers gathered to board buses to their hometowns. Travellers complained of a lack of available tickets and a sharp rise in fares.

One passenger said that despite checking several travel applications, tickets were unavailable. The passenger added that bus fares, which usually ranged between Rs 1,200 and Rs 1,500, had increased to Rs 2,000-Rs 2,500.

Traffic congestion was reported on several stretches as people stepped out for last-minute shopping and festive travel.

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At IP Extension, vehicles crowded the roads, resulting in slow movement and delays. Uttam Nagar Main Road witnessed a nearly three-km-long traffic tailback stretching from Dwarka Mor to Uttam Nagar East Metro Station.

Traffic congestion was also reported on NH-24 near the Ghazipur area.

E-rickshaws, buses and private vehicles were also seen moving at a crawl during the evening rush hour, adding to commuters’ travel time.