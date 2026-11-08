Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Delhi / Railway Minister inspects Anand Vihar Terminal amid festive rush

Railway Minister inspects Anand Vihar Terminal amid festive rush

article_Author
Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:27 AM Nov 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Passengers at the ISBT Anand Vihar prepare to leave for their hometowns during the festive season in New Delhi on Saturday.
Advertisement

With thousands of people heading to their hometowns ahead of Diwali and Chhath Puja, heavy passenger rush and traffic congestion were witnessed across Delhi on Saturday, prompting Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to inspect arrangements at Anand Vihar Railway Terminal.

During his visit, Vaishnaw said a large holding area had been created at the terminal to manage the festive rush, particularly during Diwali, Chhath and Durga Puja. He said passengers were satisfied with the arrangements and that officials had been directed to ensure smooth movement.

The minister said around 18,000 special trains had operated during the festive season, facilitating the travel of more than two crore passengers. Additional trains would be mobilised within the next few hours based on passenger feedback, he added.

Vaishnaw also flagged congestion on the foot overbridge connecting the railway terminal with the Metro, Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) and bus stand. He directed officials to conduct a survey and explore either widening the existing foot overbridge or constructing a subway before the next festive season.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the festive rush was also visible at the Anand Vihar ISBT, where large numbers of passengers gathered to board buses to their hometowns. Travellers complained of a lack of available tickets and a sharp rise in fares.

One passenger said that despite checking several travel applications, tickets were unavailable. The passenger added that bus fares, which usually ranged between Rs 1,200 and Rs 1,500, had increased to Rs 2,000-Rs 2,500.

Traffic congestion was reported on several stretches as people stepped out for last-minute shopping and festive travel.

Advertisement

At IP Extension, vehicles crowded the roads, resulting in slow movement and delays. Uttam Nagar Main Road witnessed a nearly three-km-long traffic tailback stretching from Dwarka Mor to Uttam Nagar East Metro Station.

Traffic congestion was also reported on NH-24 near the Ghazipur area.

E-rickshaws, buses and private vehicles were also seen moving at a crawl during the evening rush hour, adding to commuters’ travel time.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts