Railways announce special train ahead of Raksha Bandhan rush

The rush for train tickets is building ahead of Raksha Bandhan, with passengers travelling for the festival as well as to pilgrimage destinations during Sawan. With confirmed tickets in short supply, the Indian Railways has announced a special train between Jabalpur and Hazrat Nizamuddin.

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The Jabalpur–Hazrat Nizamuddin Raksha Bandhan Special (01701/01702) will make one trip in each direction.

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The train will leave Jabalpur at 8.20 pm on August 29 and reach Hazrat Nizamuddin at 2.25 pm the following day. On its return journey, it will depart Hazrat Nizamuddin at 3.45 pm on August 30 and reach Jabalpur at 9.30 am the next day.

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It will stop at Katni Murwara, Damoh, Sagar, Veerangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, Gwalior, Dholpur, Agra Cantt, Mathura and Kosi Kalan.

The festival falls during an already busy travel period, with families travelling to meet relatives and pilgrims heading to religious sites during Sawan.

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The Railways said it was reviewing passenger demand on different routes. More special trains would be announced if required.

The additional service will provide another option for passengers unable to secure confirmed tickets on regular trains during the festival rush.