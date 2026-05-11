Railways clears two key projects to ease Mukarba Chowk traffic congestion

In a major boost to Delhi’s transport infrastructure, the Railways has approved two key traffic projects in North West Delhi aimed at reducing congestion and improving connectivity in some of the Capital’s busiest corridors.

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Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that the Railways has granted approval for the widening of the existing Railway Over Bridge (ROB) at Haiderpur-Badli on Outer Ring Road to ease traffic pressure at Mukarba Chowk. It has also approved the proposed elevated loop connecting Shalimar Bagh and Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar over the railway tracks.

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According to the Delhi Government, both approvals came after extensive technical scrutiny and coordination between the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Northern Railway. The projects are expected to significantly improve traffic movement in the region, which witnesses heavy daily movement of commuters and goods vehicles.

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Calling it a major step towards modernising Delhi’s transport network, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, “The Delhi Government is committed to developing a modern, safe and uninterrupted transport network across the Capital.”

She said, “Once completed, the projects are expected to substantially reduce congestion and provide faster, safer and smoother connectivity to the public.”

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The Chief Minister said the PWD had submitted detailed technical proposals and drawings to the Railways, following which an in-principle no objection certificate (NOC) was granted with the approval of the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM). The Railways has directed that all construction work must follow prescribed safety standards and technical supervision to avoid disruption to railway operations.

Highlighting the importance of the projects, CM Gupta said, “Mukarba Chowk, Outer Ring Road and Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar area are among Delhi’s busiest transport corridors. Implementation of these projects will strengthen regional connectivity, reduce travel time and provide major relief to commuters.”

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for supporting the projects, the Chief Minister said infrastructure development in Delhi is gaining momentum through coordinated efforts of the “double engine government”.

According to the Chief Minister, the projects are aligned with the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’ and ‘Viksit Delhi’, with a focus on creating a seamless, future ready and congestion-free transport network for the people of the Capital.