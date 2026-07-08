Rain brings much-needed relief from sultry conditions in Delhi

After a spell of prolonged sultry weather, the Capital finally received a spell of rain on Tuesday afternoon, bringing much-needed relief to residents and prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue red and orange alerts for thunderstorms and strong winds.

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The IMD placed north Delhi under a red alert, forecasting moderate rainfall at many places, heavy rain at isolated locations, thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds up to 70 kmph. The rest of the city remained under an orange alert, with moderate rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds of 50-60 kmph.

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The showers brought down temperatures after Monday’s sweltering conditions, when high humidity pushed the “feel-like” temperature to 49.6 degrees Celsius in parts of the city.

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Safdarjung, the city’s base observatory, recorded a maximum temperature of 37.2 degrees Celsius, while the minimum settled at 30 degrees Celsius. The station recorded 11.9 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Tuesday.

Rainfall, however, varied significantly across the city. Najafgarh received the highest rainfall at 84 mm, followed by Ridge (50.1 mm), Pusa (41.5 mm), Ayanagar (32.6 mm), Mayur Vihar (19 mm), Palam (15.4 mm), Rajghat (14.6 mm), Lodi Road (13.2 mm) and Safdarjung (11.9 mm).

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The relief came a day after Delhi recorded its hottest July day in two years for the second consecutive day. On Monday, Safdarjung registered a maximum temperature of 38.6 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal, matching Sunday’s reading. It was the warmest July day in the Capital since July 11, 2024, when the mercury touched 38.8 degrees Celsius.

Despite the rainfall, humidity remained high, touching 100 per cent, suggesting muggy conditions are likely to persist between spells of rain.

The IMD has forecast generally cloudy skies over the next two days, with light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of up to 50 kmph during the morning and again towards the evening or night.

A yellow alert has been issued for Wednesday and Thursday, with intermittent showers expected to continue and daytime temperatures likely to remain between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius, offering respite from the heat.