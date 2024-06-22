Rain cools Capital after heatwave

PTI

New Delhi, June 21

Parts of the Capital experienced light rain on Friday, giving residents respite from the ongoing intense heatwave.

Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speeds of 30 to 50 kmph would be seen in Delhi and adjoining areas of the National Capital Region in the next two hours, according to the weather bulletin at 3 pm.

The city’s minimum temperature settled at 28.4 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the season, the MeT office said.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted some relief from the searing heatwave in Delhi over the weekend as the sky is likely to remain partly cloudy on Saturday and Sunday.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 40°C on Friday. Delhi’s relative humidity was 70 per cent at 8.30 am. The IMD on Thursday said heatwave conditions have abated from Delhi under the influence of western disturbance and lower-level easterlies from Bay of Bengal.

Delhi has been reeling under an intense heatwave and a severe water crisis.

According to a senior police official, bodies of more than 50 people were recovered from in and around Delhi in the last five days. The police, however, have not confirmed if they died of heat-related causes.