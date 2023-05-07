Rain in Delhi, mercury dips

New Delhi, May 6

Rain lashed several parts of Delhi on Saturday, with the minimum temperature settling at 20.1 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal.

East, central, southeast Delhi and other parts of the city received rain. The IMD predicted generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle.

Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the ‘poor’ (239) category around 9 am, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 & 200 ‘moderate’, 201 & 300 ‘poor’, 301 & 400 ‘very poor’, & 401 & 500 ‘severe’.