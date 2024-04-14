Rain in parts of Capital, more likely today

Rain and gusty winds triggered by a western disturbance hit parts of Delhi-NCR on Saturday evening, bringing respite from the heat, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Due to the bad weather, 22 Delhi-bound flights were diverted between 3 pm and 6.30 pm, officials said. The effects of the western disturbance will be felt until April 18-19.
The temperature will not reach 40°C until then. After April 18, the temperature will begin to increase day by day. The rain led to waterlogging in central Delhi’s Anand Parbat, affecting traffic movement.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Iran retaliation LIVE Updates: Iran launches retaliatory attack on Israel with hundreds of drones, missiles
Iran had vowed revenge since an April 1 airstrike in Syria k...
President Joe Biden pledges G7 response, US support for Israel after Iran attacks
Biden reiterates the ironclad US support for Israel's securi...
Firing outside actor Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai
Two persons fire four rounds outside Galaxy Apartments in Ba...