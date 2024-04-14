Rain in parts of Capital, more likely today

Tribune News Service

Rain and gusty winds triggered by a western disturbance hit parts of Delhi-NCR on Saturday evening, bringing respite from the heat, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Due to the bad weather, 22 Delhi-bound flights were diverted between 3 pm and 6.30 pm, officials said. The effects of the western disturbance will be felt until April 18-19.

The temperature will not reach 40°C until then. After April 18, the temperature will begin to increase day by day. The rain led to waterlogging in central Delhi’s Anand Parbat, affecting traffic movement.

