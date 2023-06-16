 Rain in parts of Delhi due to Cyclone Biparjoy : The Tribune India

Rain in parts of Delhi due to Cyclone Biparjoy

Biparjoy made landfall near Jakhau Port in Gujarat on Thursday

Rain in parts of Delhi due to Cyclone Biparjoy

A man plays with his child during rainfall, in New Delhi, on Friday. PTI Photo



PTI

New Delhi, June 16

Delhi on Friday received a fresh spell of rain under the influence of Cyclone Biparjoy and a western disturbance active over the northwest Himalayan region, the weather office said.

After churning across the Arabian Sea for more than 10 days, Biparjoy made landfall near Jakhau Port in Gujarat on Thursday.

During the past 24 hours, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 27.9 degrees Celsius on Friday, while the maximum is likely to settle around 38 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'moderate' category at 108 at 5 pm, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre, said Delhi witnessed light rainfall under the influence of the cyclone, a fresh western disturbance and moisture-laden southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea which will reach the capital after crossing Rajasthan and south Haryana.

"The rise in maximum temperature in the past few days along with moist southwesterly winds and the western disturbance will lead to rain activity in northwest India," Srivastava said. 

The IMD had last month predicted normal to below normal monsoon in northwest India, which could mean drier and hotter days in Delhi going ahead.

Normal to above-normal maximum temperatures are usually recorded across most parts of the country in June, except for the extreme north and some parts of the southern peninsular region, it had said.

The monsoon hit the Indian mainland on June 8, with the IMD declaring onset over Kerala a week after the usual date of June 1.

The IMD had earlier predicted a delay of four days in the monsoon onset over Kerala. However, Cyclone Biparjoy in the Arabian Sea delayed it further.

Research shows a delay in the monsoon onset over Kerala (MOK) does not necessarily mean a delay in the monsoon onset over northwest India.

The rain-bearing system usually reaches Delhi by June 27.  

#Gujarat

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

New MBBS norms introduced, 80% village attendance must for exams

2
World

15 die in Canada highway crash as truck hits bus

3
Punjab

Giani Raghubir Singh appointed Akal Takht Jathedar

4
Ludhiana

Rs 8.49-crore Ludhiana robbery: Rs 50 lakh cash found from septic tank at house of mastermind

5
Himachal

Mob burns down house of murder accused in Himachal’s Chamba

6
Punjab

Human trafficking from Punjab: 'Dubai-based Keralite key operator of racket'

7
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

When a CM kept an officer waiting

8
Himachal

Kasauli mess: Mushrooming resorts, home stays leave hill station thirsty

9
Himachal

In Himachal's Chamba, a mob of 1,000 sets 'honour killing' accused's house on fire; CM Sukhu urges people not to give communal colour to incident

10
Diaspora

Accused of attack on Indian High Commission, Amritpal's supporter Avtar Singh Khanda dies in UK

Don't Miss

View All
Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Top News

Manipur violence: Union minister Rajkumar Ranjan Singh’s Imphal house set on fire

Manipur violence: Union minister Ranjan Singh's Imphal house vandalised, mob clashes with forces

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic vio...

Giani Raghbir Singh appointed as new Akal Takht Jathedar; replaces Giani Harpreet Singh

Giani Raghubir Singh appointed Akal Takht Jathedar

Giani Sultan Singh appointed Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib Jatheda...

Nehru Memorial Museum renaming: BJP, Congress exchange ‘pettiness’ barb

Nehru Memorial Museum renaming: BJP, Congress exchange 'pettiness' barb

Nehru Memorial Museum and Library is now Prime Ministers’ Mu...

5 terrorists killed in encounter at LoC in Kashmir

Five militants trained in guerrilla warfare in Afghanistan-Pak theatre killed in ambush in J-K's Kupwara

The gunfight erupts on the intervening night of Thursday and...

ED arrests nephew of former Panchkula special judge in money laundering case

ED arrests nephew of former Panchkula special judge in money-laundering case

Ajay Parmar, the nephew of former special court judge Sudhir...


Cities

View All

Giani Raghbir Singh appointed as new Akal Takht Jathedar; replaces Giani Harpreet Singh

Giani Raghubir Singh appointed Akal Takht Jathedar

Police crack Rs 10L robbery case, 2 held

SGPC may discuss Akal Takht Jathedar's replacement at meeting today

‘Advance paddy sowing date’

Fire breaks out in resort

Produce all accused in court on June 28: CJM to jail officials

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Produce all accused in court on June 28, CJM tells jail officials

Partially burnt body of woman found in Zirakpur

Partially burnt body of woman found in Zirakpur

Slip roads from Hallo Majra to Zirakpur border to be widened

A first: Dadu Majra residents to accompany councillors to Goa

Chandigarh: Users told to replace faulty water meters within month

Will seek 7.19% share in Chandigarh, royalty from BBMB projects: Himachal CM

Felling of trees should be last resort in city gasping for breath: Delhi HC

Felling of trees should be last resort in city gasping for breath: Delhi HC

Fire at Delhi coaching centre, 61 hospitalised

Kejriwal calls first meeting of NCCSA, terms panel farce

HC to govt: Spell out stand on 5-year lock-in period for auto transfer

Man uploads woman’s obscene pictures, held

Rain, storm disrupt power supply in city

Rain, storm disrupt power supply in Jalandhar city

Human trafficking from Punjab: 'Dubai-based Keralite key operator of racket'

Nepali servant drugs bizman’s family in Phagwara, decamps with valuables

25.2-quintal poppy husk seized, 2 held

Restaurant owner fined for employing teenager

Reconstruction of roads in focal points kicks off

Reconstruction of roads in focal points kicks off

Took NRI’s house on rent, now vacated: Jagraon AAP MLA Sarvjit Kaur Manuke

Ludhiana heist: Rs 75L more found; total recovery Rs 5.75 cr

Long-route trains begin halt at Dhandari

Ludhiana civic body, CEEW ink pact for improving air quality

Inmates in all 25 jails to be screened for diseases: Balbir Singh

Inmates in all 25 jails to be screened for diseases: Balbir Singh

Punjab farm leaders end 7-day stir

12 from school in city clear NEET

'Nihang' chops off man's hand, held

Grandson strangles woman, makes off with her jewellery