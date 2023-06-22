Rain in parts of Delhi, pleasant weather likely till next week

IANS

New Delhi, June 22

As rain hit parts of the national capital on Thursday, the pleasant weather is likely to remain until middle of the next week.

Bringing respite to Delhiites from the scorching heat, the temperature has also dropped by a few notches.

On Thursday morning, the India Meteorological Department had predicted the possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning at a few places in north Punjab, Haryana, south Delhi, north Madhya Pradesh and 16 other places.

"Latest Satellite imagery shows the possibility of light to moderate rainfall with thunder & lightning at a few places of north Punjab, Haryana, South Delhi, North Madhya Pradesh & adjoining Uttar Pradesh, northeast Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, south Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and coastal Karnataka during next 2-3 hours," it said in a tweet.

Delhi is likely to experience a partially cloudy sky with a chance of light rain or drizzle on Thursday, as per the seven-day prediction given by the Regional Meteorological Department. Similar weather patterns are expected to persist throughout the week.

The maximum temperature is projected to reach around 38 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is expected to hover around 28 degrees.