Home / Delhi / Rain lashes city, light showers to continue

Rain lashes city, light showers to continue

IMD issues ‘yellow alert’, AQI in ‘satisfactory’ category
Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Jul 19, 2025 IST
People use umbrellas during rain at India Gate in New Delhi on Friday. Tribune Photo: Mukesh Aggarwal
Rain lashed several parts of Delhi on Friday, with the Weather Department issuing a ‘yellow alert’ for several regions within the national capital.

A ‘yellow alert’, in the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) colour code, indicates ‘be aware’. The IMD has advised residents to stay alert due to changing weather conditions.

“The minimum temperature was in the range of 23-24 degree Celsius, while the maximum temperature was in the range of 33-34 degree Celsius.

Minimum temperatures were appreciably below normal by 3-4 degree Celsius, while maximum temperatures were below normal by 1-3 degree Celsius over Delhi,” the Met Department said.

The IMD said the national capital will receive very light to moderate rainfall, along with thunderstorms and lightning between July 19 and 24. However, no alert has been sounded for the next week.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi remained in the “satisfactory” category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 61, according to the 9 am bulletin of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). An AQI between 51 and 100 falls under the “satisfactory” range.

The highest single day rainfall in Delhi was on July 21, 1958 when the city received 266.2 mm.

