Rain lashes Delhi, mercury drops

New Delhi, July 5
Light to moderate rain lashed parts of Delhi on Wednesday, with the Meteorological office predicting more showers over the next few days.
The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 27.8°C, normal for this time of the year, and a maximum temperature of 36.3°C.
The Palam weather station recorded 19.2 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm. Mungeshpur gauged 8 mm of rainfall, Pusa 8.5 mm and Najafgarh 17 mm. Occasional showers are likely over the next six to seven days.
