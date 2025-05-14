Rain, thunderstorm bring respite from heat in city

Several parts of Delhi witnessed light to moderate rain on Tuesday evening, offering much-needed relief from the scorching heat.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for the National Capital Region (NCR) for the day, forecasting thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 60 km/ph.

The Weather Department has warned that most areas of Delhi, including Central, East, New Delhi, North, North-East, North-West, Shahdara, South, South-East, South-West and West Delhi, are likely to experience moderate thunderstorm with gusty winds in the coming hours.

Officials have also flagged the possibility of flight delays due to adverse weather conditions. Commuters have been advised to plan for potential disruptions, particularly during the evening hours, as gusty winds could reduce visibility and increase the risk of road accidents.

“Light to moderate rain and thunderstorms with gusty winds (speed 40-60 km/ph) are very likely at most places across Delhi,” the IMD said in its latest bulletin.

The rain provided a brief but welcome respite from the scorching heat. Delhi’s maximum temperature reached 40°C on Tuesday, following a steady climb through the first half of the day. The showers brought down the temperature and helped ease the discomfort caused by hot and dry conditions prevailing since the weekend.

However, the IMD has cautioned that the intense rainfall may result in temporary flooding in low-lying areas, waterlogging on roads and possible power outages in some localities. Residents have been urged to remain indoors during periods of high wind and lightning activity and avoid taking shelter under trees or near metal structures.

The weather is expected to remain partially cloudy for the rest of the week. The IMD predicts minimum temperatures between 27°C and 29°C and maximum temperatures hovering around 40-41°C. A thunderstorm with rain is also expected on Friday.