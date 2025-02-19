Rain, thunderstorm likely in Delhi today

The minimum temperature in Delhi on Wednesday morning was recorded at 10.4 degrees Celsius, 0.6 degrees Celsius below the seasonal average.

The weather department has predicted a thunderstorm with rainfall for the day, with the maximum temperature expected to reach around 28 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the humidity level stood at 83 per cent at 8.30 am.

At 9 am, the air quality was recorded in the "moderate" category, with an AQI reading of 181, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good," 51 to 100 "satisfactory," 101 to 200 "moderate," 201 to 300 "poor," 301 to 400 "very poor," and 401 to 500 "severe."