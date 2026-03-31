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Home / Delhi / Rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds likely in Delhi, orange alert issued

Rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds likely in Delhi, orange alert issued

Despite the rain activity, daytime temperatures are expected to remain above normal, the IMD added

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:26 PM Mar 31, 2026 IST
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An orange alert has been issued for Delhi on Tuesday as light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, is expected across many parts of the national capital.
Gusty winds are likely to reach speeds of 40-50 kmph, with occasional gusts up to 60 kmph.
An orange alert indicates that residents should be prepared for potentially disruptive weather conditions. Hailstorms may also occur in isolated areas of the NCR region.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the predominant surface wind is expected to be from the southwest, with speeds of up to 15 kmph during the afternoon. Wind speed is likely to gradually decrease, dropping below 10 kmph from the southeast direction during the evening and night.
Despite the rain activity, daytime temperatures are expected to remain above normal, the IMD added.
The city recorded a minimum temperature of 19.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, while the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 33 degrees Celsius.
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