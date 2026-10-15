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Home / Delhi / Raising national flag a crime only under a dictator: Dipke calls for protest at Central Park tomorrow

Raising national flag a crime only under a dictator: Dipke calls for protest at Central Park tomorrow

Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan on Wednesday said the ongoing protest was a 'fight for regime change'

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:16 PM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) gestures as he addresses a press conference in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
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While addressing a press conference on Thursday here, CJP founder Dipke called for a gathering at Central Park at 5 pm tomorrow (Friday), saying, “Raising the national flag can only be a crime when a dictator is seated.”

“Gyanu is your pet,” Dipke alleged.

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Earlier, senior advocate Prashant Bhushan said the ongoing protest was a “fight for regime change”, alleging that the government was “waging a war against its own citizens and youth”.

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“We have every right to change such a regime that is so brutal and following unconditional methods,” Bhushan said, while alleging irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Actor Prakash Raj targeted the Centre over the SIR exercise and the deployment of security forces in the national capital.

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“Gyanesh Kumar is our prime witness. Amit Shah, give us the number of ‘ghuspaithiyas’. Why are you bringing BSF to Delhi? This is not the border,” he said.

Raj also alleged that the Delhi Police was detaining activists while ignoring crimes against women. “The Delhi Police is detaining innocent Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka but not those who are harassing women,” he said.

In a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Raj said, “When he can call us ‘Dimagi Naxal’, I will call the two Ranga-Billa.”

“Come to the table and resolve (the issue), we have evidence that ‘Gyanu’ is behind the irregularities,” he added.

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