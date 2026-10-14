DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Rajya Sabha MP Vikram Sahney to support children of slain Mansa anti-drug activist

Rajya Sabha MP Vikram Sahney to support children of slain Mansa anti-drug activist

article_Author
Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:11 AM Oct 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab Vikramjit Singh Sahney on Tuesday announced that he would take responsibility for the education and upbringing of the two children of Mansa-based anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Hota, who was shot dead on Monday.

Expressing grief over Hota’s murder, Sahney said he would ensure that the children’s education continued and their future remained secure despite the loss of their father.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Deeply anguished by the brutal murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family,” Sahney said in a statement.

“As a humble tribute to his courage and sacrifice, I take responsibility for the education and upbringing of his two children, ensuring that their dreams remain alive and their future secure despite this irreparable loss,” he added.

Advertisement

Sahney said Punjab was “bleeding” and asserted that the fight against drugs must continue.

“You may silence a voice, but you cannot kill a mission. The fight to save Punjab’s youth will continue with even greater determination,” the MP said, challenging the state government over the issue.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts