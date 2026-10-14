Rajya Sabha MP Vikram Sahney to support children of slain Mansa anti-drug activist

Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab Vikramjit Singh Sahney on Tuesday announced that he would take responsibility for the education and upbringing of the two children of Mansa-based anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Hota, who was shot dead on Monday.

Expressing grief over Hota’s murder, Sahney said he would ensure that the children’s education continued and their future remained secure despite the loss of their father.

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“Deeply anguished by the brutal murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family,” Sahney said in a statement.

“As a humble tribute to his courage and sacrifice, I take responsibility for the education and upbringing of his two children, ensuring that their dreams remain alive and their future secure despite this irreparable loss,” he added.

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Sahney said Punjab was “bleeding” and asserted that the fight against drugs must continue.

“You may silence a voice, but you cannot kill a mission. The fight to save Punjab’s youth will continue with even greater determination,” the MP said, challenging the state government over the issue.