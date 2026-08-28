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Home / Delhi / Raksha Bandhan celebrations across Capital focus on love

Raksha Bandhan celebrations across Capital focus on love

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:06 AM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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A girl gets mehndi applied on her hands on the eve of Rakhi Bandhan, at Hanuman temple, Connaught Place in New Delhi on Thursday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: MANAS RANJAN BHUI
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Raksha Bandhan fervour was visible across Delhi on Thursday as schoolgirls celebrated the festival with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, NDMC Vice Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal and Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, tying handmade rakhis on their wrists and sharing messages of love, responsibility and civic awareness.

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At the Chief Minister Janseva Sadan, children from different parts of the city tied rakhis to CM Gupta, fed her sweets and presented poems and songs. The Chief Minister interacted with the children about their schools, studies and families before distributing gifts and chocolates.

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Talking about the celebrations in a post on X, Gupta said: “The joy of festivals among children is something else altogether. Today, I celebrated Raksha Bandhan with my dear little friends who came from different parts of Delhi.”

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She said the children tied “so many rakhis with immense love”, fed her sweets and then filled the occasion with “unlimited chatter, laughter, and heaps of mischief”.

“My children, this love of yours is no less than a blessing for me. May your smiles always bloom like this, may every opportunity come your way in your dreams, and may Delhi always remain safe and full of possibilities for you,” Gupta said.

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The children also presented handmade rakhis inspired by the Chief Minister’s Clean Yamuna campaign. One girl told CM Gupta that she wanted to become “like you” when she grew up, prompting the Chief Minister to bless her and encourage her to study well and fulfil her dreams. At Navyug School, Laxmibai Nagar, students organised a rakhi-making competition and tied the rakhis they had made themselves on Chahal’s wrist. He said the festival conveyed the values of love, respect, trust and responsibility, while stressing the importance of equal opportunities for girls and women.

Chahal also distributed gifts among the girl students and later inspected the school along with senior officials from the Civil, Health and Electrical departments. He reviewed its cleanliness, maintenance and infrastructure, and directed officials to complete repair works and improve facilities to make the school more modern and student-friendly.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Assembly hosted students from several schools for a Raksha Bandhan programme that combined the festival with a lesson in democracy.

Students tied rakhis to Speaker Vijender Gupta, who said the thread represented a “binding promise” between democratic institutions and future generations to build an aware and responsible India.

The students were taken through the history and functioning of the Delhi Assembly, including the heritage of its 1912-built premises, its association with the erstwhile Central Legislative Assembly and the legacy of leaders such as Vitthalbhai Patel. They were also briefed on legislative procedures and how laws are debated and passed.

The students watched a short film on the evolution of the institution featuring the voice-over of Padma Bhushan awardee Anupam Kher and received the commemorative coffee-table publication ‘Ek Shatabdi Yatra’. They also toured the Assembly chamber.

Across the three programmes, the festival became more than a traditional celebration, with students’ messages touching upon education, gender equality, civic responsibility, environmental awareness and the importance of engaging with democratic institutions.

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