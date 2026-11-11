Ramanujan College suspends 3rd year student over 'enticing' female freshers

The administration of Delhi University’s (DU) Ramanujan College has suspended a third-year student until February 1, 2027, following allegations that he tried to persuade female students, including freshers, to accompany him to a concert in Ahmedabad by offering gifts, money and other incentives.

The student, Anas Khan, who is pursuing BA (Honours) Hindi in Semester V, was suspended. The college took the decision after its proctorial committee examined the complaint, heard Khan’s explanation and considered the findings of a preliminary inquiry.

According to the suspension order, Khan has been accused of approaching female students and offering them monetary benefits, gifts and other inducements to travel to Ahmedabad to attend a Diljit Dosanjh concert.

As part of the disciplinary action, Khan has been prohibited from attending regular academic activities and participating in extracurricular programmes on campus during the suspension period. However, he will be allowed to appear for scheduled university examinations. He can also visit the college to complete pending internal assessments or assignments, subject to prior permission from the proctor.

Advertisement

The college has further asked him to furnish a written undertaking acknowledging the seriousness of the allegations and assuring that such conduct will not be be repeated. It has cautioned that any similar incident or further involvement in serious indiscipline could invite more stringent action, including termination from the institution, in accordance with due process.

The controversy has also led to Khan distancing himself from the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), with which he was associated and whose candidate he was during the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections. The organisation had suspended him on September 12, citing alleged anti-organisational activities and indiscipline during the election period.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, NSUI said Khan had been suspended with immediate effect and would no longer be permitted to represent or participate in the organisation’s activities.

Advertisement

Separately, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has sought a fair and time-bound investigation into the allegations and demanded strict legal action if they are substantiated.

The ABVP also referred to purported WhatsApp messages circulating on social media, alleging that Khan had offered female freshers, reportedly including students aged 17-18, concert outings and travel facilities in return for spending time with certain men and facilitating monetary benefits. The organisation said the authenticity of the messages and the claims required verification through an impartial investigation.