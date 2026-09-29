Ramleela brings Ramayana to Russian House

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The performance brought to life the story of Lord Ram and the values associated with the Ramayana —- dharma, duty, honour, compassion, courage and the triumph of righteousness.

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For the audience, it was also an opportunity to experience an important part of India’s cultural heritage in a setting more commonly associated with diplomacy and international exchanges.

Diplomats and representatives from Brazil, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Mongolia, Mauritius, Palestine, Russia, Sri Lanka and Tajikistan attended the programme, alongside other distinguished guests.

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Russian House Director Elena Remizova welcomed the collaboration with the Shri Dharmic Leela Committee and appreciated its efforts to preserve and present the religious and cultural significance of Ramleela. The programme, she said, offered a platform to showcase an Indian tradition to an international audience.

For the committee, the performance was an opportunity to take Ramleela beyond its traditional setting. Associated with the annual Ramleela at the Red Fort, the committee has long been involved in preserving and presenting the tradition in Delhi.

The staging of Ramleela at the Russian House, thus, became more than a celebration of an ancient Indian epic. It provided a cultural bridge between two countries, using theatre and tradition to underline a familiar diplomatic idea — that closer understanding between nations often begins with people discovering each other's stories, traditions and civilisations.