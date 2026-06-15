Ramlila federation fixes October 20 for Dasehra

The Shri Ramlila Mahasangh, an umbrella body representing Ramlila committees across Delhi, has announced Dasehra will be celebrated on October 20, 2026, while the annual Ramlila Mahotsav will be held from October 11 to October 21.

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The decision was taken unanimously at a special meeting of the federation held at the Constitution Club in New Delhi under the chairmanship of its president, Arjun Kumar. Representatives of hundreds of Ramlila committees attended the meeting to discuss issues related to the organisation of the annual religious and cultural festivities.

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Kumar thanked the Delhi government for providing 1,200 units of free electricity to Ramlila committees last year and urged it to extend free electricity support to all Ramlila events this year. He also appealed to the Delhi Development Authority to provide grounds free of cost for 45 days to facilitate preparations and performances.

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The federation's general secretary, Subhash Goyal, proposed that all grounds where Ramlila performances are staged be officially designated as "Utsav Sthal (Ramlila)" in recognition of their cultural significance.

The event was attended by Delhi BJP president and Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, who was felicitated by the federation along with Delhi's other Members of Parliament. Malhotra assured organisers that efforts would be made to resolve issues faced by Ramlila committees before the commencement of the festivities.

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"No obstacles will be allowed to come in the way of religious activities, and all problems related to Ramlila organisation will be addressed before the celebrations begin," he said.

MP Praveen Khandelwal said pending issues faced by organisers would be taken up collectively, while MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri described Ramlila as an integral part of Indian culture and said MPs would raise the committees' concerns with the Union Home Ministry and Delhi's Lieutenant Governor.

MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat said Ramlila remains one of the largest cultural and religious celebrations in the city and acknowledged that organising committees often face logistical and administrative challenges.

"We have been watching Ramlila performances since childhood, and there is tremendous enthusiasm in society for them. Today's meeting provided an opportunity for organisers to present their concerns, and we will make every effort through the government and concerned agencies to resolve them in time," she said.