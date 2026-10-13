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Home / Delhi / Ramlila Maidan's protest legacy

Ramlila Maidan's protest legacy

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:24 AM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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A view of Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. PTI
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From Jayaprakash Narayan’s call for a political change in 1975 to Anna Hazare’s anti-corruption movement in 2011, Ramlila Maidan has been at the centre of several defining moments in India’s political history.

The ground in Old Delhi, now designated as one of the Capital’s three venues for protests and demonstrations following the de-notification of Jantar Mantar, has long served as a gathering point for mass political mobilisation.

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One of the most consequential rallies at the ground was held on June 25, 1975, when socialist leader Jayaprakash Narayan addressed a massive gathering against the government of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He called for her resignation and announced a week-long satyagraha. The Emergency was declared later that night, making the rally a landmark episode in the country’s political history.

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Narayan returned to Ramlila Maidan in 1977, addressing another major gathering ahead of the Lok Sabha elections that year, in which the Congress lost power at the Centre for the first time since Independence.

The ground again became a focal point of a nationwide movement in August 2011, when social activist Anna Hazare began an indefinite hunger strike demanding a strong Jan Lokpal law to tackle corruption. The agitation drew large crowds and became a major mobilisation against corruption. It also contributed to the political momentum that preceded the emergence of the Aam Aadmi Party.

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Ramlila Maidan has also hosted rallies by political parties, farmers’ organisations and other groups seeking to press their demands or mobilise public support. Beyond politics, the ground is associated with the annual Ramlila celebrations.

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