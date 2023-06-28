Ranjit Singh heritage centre to come up in Delhi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 27

Vikramjit Singh Sahney, MP from Punjab, has announced that Sher-e-Punjab Maharaja Ranjit Singh Cultural Heritage Centre is being built at Rouse Avenue in Delhi.

He was speaking after paying floral tributes to the Maharaja on his 184th death anniversary at his bust at Barakhama Road.

The bust has been donated by Maharaja Ranjit Singh Trust of which Vikramjit Sahney is the secretary-general.

Sahney said that the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Heritage Centre would be the first Punjabi cultural heritage centre in the heart of the city. “From this place, today’s youth will get to know about his regime and how all communities lived peacefully there,” Sahney said.

Remembering the great warrior, Sahney said, “He had defined the north-west boundary of India and stopped the invasions. He ruled a vast empire ranging from Kashmir to Sindh and even conquered Peshawar and Kabul.”

Vikramjit Sahney also appealed to the youth to read the biography of Maharaja Ranjit Singh and other related literature.