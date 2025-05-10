Rao Narbir takes stock of monsoon preparedness in Gurugram

To prevent waterlogging in Gurugram city during the upcoming monsoon season, Haryana Industries and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh chaired a review meeting with officials at the PWD Rest House and gave them necessary directions on Friday.

During the meeting, he reviewed the cleaning status of stormwater drains and internal sewer systems in different wards, efficiency of the STPs and the zonal sanitation arrangements. He instructed them that all drains and sewer lines must be cleaned thoroughly before June 15 to avoid inconvenience to the public. Rao Narbir Singh made it clear that any kind of negligence in cleaning would not be tolerated and strict action would be taken against negligent officials.

He further added that the names of the officials responsible for waterlogging-prone spots must be shared with the local RWAs and councillors so they could be contacted directly in case of emergencies. He said quality standards must be improved in road and tile construction and all construction materials must be tested in government-approved labs. He also asked officials to explore options to set up a testing lab in Gurugram.

The minister also asked for a detailed report on how much money had been spent on stormwater drain cleaning work by the Municipal Corporation since 2014. He said contractors should be paid only after receiving written approval from the RWA of the area where the cleaning work had been completed.

Rao expressed displeasure over the working of sweeping and super sucker machines in Gurugram and Manesar municipal corporations and said the officials should share the number of machines and their route plan with his office. The cleaning work would be completed before June 10. A JE had been made responsible for 15 rainwater harvesting sites to monitor the work, he added.

He said drinking water should not be used in parks. Instead, only STP-treated water should be used. While reviewing major development projects, the minister asked the officials to speed up the construction work. The status of 15 ongoing projects of the Municipal Corporation was reviewed in the meeting. Officials shared updates on ongoing works like STP construction in Jahazgarh, sewer networks in Daulatabad and Dhankot, community centres in Daulatabad, Sector 12 and 14, road carpeting in Sector 23, swimming pool in Kamla Nehru Park, water supply and sewer network in Bajghera, the new Municipal Corporation office, and multi-level parking in Sadar Bazar. He directed that all projects be completed on time with good quality so that people could benefit soon.