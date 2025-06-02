Rape accused nabbed after being mistakenly released from Faridabad jail

The Faridabad police have arrested Nitesh Pandey, a POCSO prisoner who was released from the Neemka District Jail on a bail order issued by a court for another prisoner due to a name mix-up.

Advertisement

He was arrested by a team of the Central Crime Branch at his Kalyanpura in Patna, Bihar. He was produced in a city court and again sent to judicial custody.

A case was registered against Nitesh, son of Ravindra, on the charge of rape and under relevant sections of the POCSO Act in 2021, following which he was lodged in the Neemka jail. On the other hand, another prisoner named Nitesh, son of Ravindra, was also lodged in the jail after he was arrested for assault. On May 26, on the release order from the district court, the district jail administration released a POCSO prisoner instead of releasing the prisoner accused of assault.

Advertisement

As per procedure, Nitesh was to be released from jail on Tuesday, but instead, the jail authorities released Nitesh Pandey, the rape accused. Following this, the jail administration approached the police and claimed that Nitesh Pandey had obtained the release by hiding his identity. Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at the Sadar Faridabad police station and he was again arrested. A police official said during interrogation, Nitish Pandey revealed that he knew that the other prisoner was supposed to get bail. — OC