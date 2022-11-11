Rape accused rams car into guard while dodging police

Noida, November 10
A man wanted in a rape case allegedly hit a security guard in a high-rise society here with his car while dodging the police, officials said.
Neeraj Singh of Amrapali Zodiac in Sector 120 is accused of raping a woman associate and a police team was out to arrest him on Tuesday when the incident took place, a police official said.
Neeraj works as a general manager in a private firm, the official said. “He appears to have got a whiff of the police team reaching his home to arrest him as an FIR under Indian Penal Code section 376 (rape) was lodged against him on a complaint of the woman,” an official from the local Sector-113 police station said.
“In a hurry to escape, he hit the security incharge of the society who came in front of his car at the exit gate,” the official said. A CCTV footage of the episode showed him allegedly hitting the security incharge, Ashok Mavi.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court orders release of 6 convicts serving life sentence in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case
These include Nalini Sriharan and RP Ravichandran
2 teenage Haryana boys among 3 suspects arrested in Dera follower murder case
The family is yet to cremate the body
In crackdown on illegal mining mafia in Punjab, police arrest contractor Rakesh Chaudhary from Ropar
Rakesh was apprehended from near Maharaja Ranjit Singh Bagh ...
Ferozepur jail deputy superintendent arrested for 'providing drugs, phones to inmates'
A tip-off leads to the arrest of Gurcharan Singh Dhaliwal
Arvind Kejriwal announces 10 guarantees before Delhi municipal polls
He claimed that the BJP would not win more than 20 seats in ...