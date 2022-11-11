Rape accused rams car into guard while dodging police

PTI

Noida, November 10

A man wanted in a rape case allegedly hit a security guard in a high-rise society here with his car while dodging the police, officials said.

Neeraj Singh of Amrapali Zodiac in Sector 120 is accused of raping a woman associate and a police team was out to arrest him on Tuesday when the incident took place, a police official said.

Neeraj works as a general manager in a private firm, the official said. “He appears to have got a whiff of the police team reaching his home to arrest him as an FIR under Indian Penal Code section 376 (rape) was lodged against him on a complaint of the woman,” an official from the local Sector-113 police station said.

“In a hurry to escape, he hit the security incharge of the society who came in front of his car at the exit gate,” the official said. A CCTV footage of the episode showed him allegedly hitting the security incharge, Ashok Mavi.