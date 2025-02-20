Rapido driver hailed as hero for helping woman deliver baby in cab

A Rapido driver, Vikas, has earned widespread praise for his heroic actions in helping a pregnant woman deliver her baby inside his cab in Gurugram.

The heartwarming incident occurred on February 19 when the couple booked a Rapido ride to the hospital after the pregnant woman went into labour. However, she couldn’t bear the pain and delivered the baby boy in the cab itself. Vikas stepped in to assist with the delivery and ensured they safely reached the hospital later that night.

According to a Reddit post shared by Rohan Mehra, a resident of Sector 21, the couple had booked the Rapido ride around 11 pm. Mehra wrote, “I booked a Rapido for my cook as his wife was pregnant. She was in a lot of pain while going to the hospital and couldn’t bear the pain, delivering the baby boy in the car itself. The driver helped the cook deliver the baby and took them to the hospital afterwards. He even charged the amount showing in the app and didn’t ask for extra money.”

Advertisement

The Reddit post has garnered significant attention, with many users praising Vikas’ selfless act. Several netizens suggested sharing the story on other platforms to get Vikas the recognition he deserves.

Mehra has appealed to Rapido and its founder, Pavan Guntupalli, to help him locate Vikas and reward him for his kindness. “As a gesture to his humanity, we would like to do something for the driver, but we couldn’t find his number after the ride ended as we didn’t call him before.”