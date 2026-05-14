Rapido rider, passenger die in Gurugram road mishap

A Rapido bike rider and pillion rider were killed after a truck hit them in the Sector 95 area here.

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The police said the deceased were identified as Rohit Kumar Gupta (29), a resident of Lucknow, and Jaipal (24), a native of Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh. Rohit lived as a tenant in Shanti Vihar, Sector 95, and worked at a Delhi-based private company.

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Rohit had booked a Rapido bike to travel to his office on Tuesday morning. He was traveling from Sector 95 to Delhi with bike rider Jaipal. When they crossed the Sati Chowk, a truck coming from behind hit their bike. They fell onto the road and suffered serious injuries.

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Passersby rushed them to a private hospital in Sector 90, where Rohit and later Jaipal succumbed to their injuries.

Rohit's father Vinod Kumar Gupta reached Gurugram from Lucknow on Tuesday and filed a complaint with the police, alleging negligence on part of the truck driver. The police handed over the bodies to the family members after autopsy.

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“A case was registered against the unidentified truck driver at the Kherki Daula police station. We are examining the CCTV footage to identify the vehicle,” said probationer sub-inspector Ranjeet Singh, investigating officer.