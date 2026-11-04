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Home / Delhi / Rare Central Asian white stork draws birdwatchers to Okhla Bird Sanctuary

Rare Central Asian white stork draws birdwatchers to Okhla Bird Sanctuary

The population migrates south towards its wintering grounds, which extend from Iran to the Indian subcontinent

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:54 PM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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The bird was first sighted on November 1 by Tejaswi, a birder, and has been spotted for three consecutive days since, according to wildlife enthusiasts. Pic: iStock
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A rare white stork, believed to be a scarce Central Asian subspecies, has been spotted at the Okhla Bird Sanctuary, drawing birdwatchers, naturalists and wildlife photographers to the urban wetland at the entrance of Noida along the Yamuna River, experts said.

The bird was first sighted on November 1 by Tejaswi, a birder, and has been spotted for three consecutive days since, according to wildlife enthusiasts.

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Ornithologists believe the bird could be the Ciconia ciconia asiatica, a rare subspecies that breeds primarily in Uzbekistan and southern Kazakhstan and has an estimated global population of fewer than 2,000.

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The population migrates south towards its wintering grounds, which extend from Iran to the Indian subcontinent, the experts said.

White storks are considered rare visitors to the Delhi-NCR, with previous records including sightings at Okhla in March 1992 and February 2005, Palwal in 2004-05, and near Jewar in March 2019.

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The latest sighting has generated considerable excitement among the region's birding community, with several naturalists and wildlife photographers visiting the sanctuary to catch a glimpse of the migratory bird.

Naturalist and wildlife photographer Nikhil Devasar described the sighting as a significant moment for birdwatchers, particularly if the bird is confirmed to belong to the Central Asian subspecies.

Fellow birder Rohit Sharma said the sighting highlighted the importance of protecting urban wetlands and their habitats.

The appearance of the bird comes amid the winter migration season, when several migratory species travel to the Indian subcontinent in search of suitable habitats and feeding grounds.

The Okhla Bird Sanctuary, located along the Yamuna floodplains, is an important wetland habitat for resident and migratory birds.

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