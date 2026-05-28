icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Rare genetic heart disease strikes 2 brothers 11 years apart in Delhi

Rare genetic heart disease strikes 2 brothers 11 years apart in Delhi

The pattern strongly suggested familial cardiomyopathy, in which an inherited genetic mutation may remain undetected for years

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:44 PM May 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational image. iStock
Advertisement

A Delhi hospital performed heart transplants on two brothers 11 years apart after both developed a rare inherited heart condition that led to end-stage heart failure, doctors said on Thursday.

Advertisement

According to Fortis Escorts, Okhla, the younger brother (27) recently underwent a heart transplant after being diagnosed with advanced Dilated Cardiomyopathy (DCM), a disease in which the heart muscle becomes enlarged and weak, reducing its ability to pump blood effectively.

Advertisement

The hospital said the elder brother had developed similar symptoms at the age of 16 and underwent a heart transplant at the same hospital in 2015 after his condition worsened despite medical treatment.

Advertisement

Doctors said the younger sibling later began experiencing progressive breathlessness, reduced exercise capacity and repeated hospital admissions due to heart failure before being diagnosed with the same condition.

The recent transplant involved technical challenges because of differences in the size of the donor and recipient blood vessels, requiring specialised surgical procedures during the operation, the hospital said.

Advertisement

The donor was a 37-year-old man from Rohtak who died due to intracranial haemorrhage, it added.

Dr Z S Meharwal, chairman and head of adult cardiac surgery, heart transplantation and VAD programme at Fortis Escorts, said the hospital has so far carried out 23 heart transplants.

"Following the diagnosis of the younger sibling, doctors advised cardiac screening for other family members," Meharwal said, adding that the case highlighted the impact of genetic heart disease and the role of heart transplantation in treating complex heart failure cases.

Dr Vishal Rastogi, director of cardiology at the hospital, said the pattern strongly suggested familial cardiomyopathy, in which an inherited genetic mutation may remain undetected for years before weakening the heart muscle.

Dr Vikram Aggarwal, facility director and vice-president at Fortis Escorts, said it was, to their knowledge, the first reported case in India of two brothers suffering from familial cardiomyopathy undergoing successful heart transplants 11 years apart at the same hospital by the same surgical team.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts