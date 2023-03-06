Rare images of first Republic Day on display at Delhi book fair

PTI

New Delhi, March 5

Delhi turned into a “fairyland” as iconic public buildings, parks and railway stations dazzled with lights on the night of January 26, 1950, when India became a Republic three years after it gained Independence from the British rule.

The country erupted in celebration soon after Rajendra Prasad was sworn-in as the first President and the very first Republic Day function was held at Irwin Stadium (now Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium) here.

Archival pictures and reports, drawn from the Parliament Museum and Archives, offering a glimpse of these jubilant scenes are on display at an exhibition at the ongoing New Delhi World Book Fair.

The theme for this year’s fair is ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and a special pavilion traces the country’s journey. A report in an english newspaper with images of illuminated buildings, gardens and other public landmarks is among the rare exhibits. Reports published in Hindi dailies have also been displayed. A picture of Prasad’s oath-taking ceremony is also part of the exhibits.

The Parliament Museum and Archives has also exhibited some rare pictures of the Constitution Assembly of India and its members. A group picture of members of the Constituent Assembly, taken on the Parliament premises, is also on display at the exhibition.