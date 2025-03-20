DT
Rashtrapati Bhavan to host 10-day Udyam Utsav, free entry for visitors

Rashtrapati Bhavan to host 10-day Udyam Utsav, free entry for visitors

Tribune News Service
new delhi, Updated At : 03:11 AM Mar 20, 2025 IST
Rashtrapati Bhavan. pti
President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate Udyam Utsav at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday, March 20, marking a significant initiative to celebrate and empower India’s Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). Organised by the Ministry of MSME, the 10-day event will highlight the contributions of small businesses, artisans, and entrepreneurs across the country, reinforcing the government’s commitment to fostering grassroots economic growth.

The event will feature seven thematic pavilions, each highlighting a different segment of MSMEs, including heritage and handicrafts, organic and agro-based products, green technologies, women entrepreneurs, tribal enterprises, and Khadi and village industries. A special pavilion dedicated to the PM Vishwakarma Scheme will display traditional trades, complete with live pottery demonstrations. Visitors will also get to experience India’s rich cultural heritage through Hunar Sangeet performances, nukkad natak street plays, saree draping sessions, and Rajasthani puppet-making demonstrations.

A key attraction of Udyam Utsav will be a model of Chandrayaan, ensuring an engaging and immersive experience for attendees. In addition, food stalls featuring regional delicacies and interactive AR/VR zones will add to the vibrancy of the celebration.

The festival will be open to the public from March 20 to March 30, between 10 am and 8 pm. Visitors can enter through Gate Number 35 of Rashtrapati Bhavan, where North Avenue meets the Presidential Estate. Entry is free and online bookings can be made through the Rashtrapati Bhavan website.

