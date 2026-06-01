Ravinder Indraj joins Ahilyabai Holkar anniversary celebrations in Begumpur

Delhi Social Welfare and SC/ST/OBC Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh on Sunday joined the 301st birth anniversary celebrations of Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar, organised by the Pal Samaj in Begumpur, and paid tribute to the legendary ruler known for her contributions to public welfare and good governance.

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A grand procession marked the celebrations, featuring tableaux depicting Ahilyabai Holkar’s life, administrative achievements, and efforts to preserve India’s cultural and religious heritage. Thousands of community members, including women and young people, took part in the event, which also included cultural programmes and public gatherings. Singh said Ahilyabai Holkar’s life remains a lasting example of good governance, justice, women’s empowerment, and public service. He said her administration prioritised the welfare of the most vulnerable sections of society and showed how compassionate leadership can transform lives. The minister highlighted her role in restoring temples, ghats, and pilgrimage centres across the country, saying her contributions continue to inspire generations.

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He added that the Delhi Government draws inspiration from her ideals while implementing welfare measures focused on women’s empowerment, social justice, and the upliftment of underprivileged communities. During the programme, representatives of the Pal Samaj presented Singh with a portrait of Ahilyabai Holkar. He also urged citizens to follow her ideals and help build a just and inclusive society.