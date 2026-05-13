Ravinder Yadav to be new DGP of Andaman & Nicobar, Dhaliwal transferred to Delhi
Yadav was posted as Special Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Zone 1, in Delhi
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In an administrative reform, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday transferred 1995-batch AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territories) cadre officer Ravinder Singh Yadav as the DGP of Andaman and Nicobar.
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Yadav will replace Hargobinder Singh Dhaliwal, a 1997-batch AGMUT cadre officer who is currently serving on the post.
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Dhaliwal has been transferred back to Delhi, the order stated.
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Yadav was posted as Special Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Zone 1, in Delhi.
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