Ravinder Yadav to be new DGP of Andaman & Nicobar, Dhaliwal transferred to Delhi

In an administrative reform, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday transferred 1995-batch AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territories) cadre officer Ravinder Singh Yadav as the DGP of Andaman and Nicobar.

Advertisement

Yadav will replace Hargobinder Singh Dhaliwal, a 1997-batch AGMUT cadre officer who is currently serving on the post.

Advertisement

Dhaliwal has been transferred back to Delhi, the order stated.

Advertisement

Yadav was posted as Special Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Zone 1, in Delhi.