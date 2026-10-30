DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Re-notify quota seats or explain gaps before viva, panel tells JNU

Re-notify quota seats or explain gaps before viva, panel tells JNU

University summoned as row deepens

article_Author
Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:22 AM Oct 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
JNU. File Photo
Advertisement

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has directed the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration to re-notify allegedly missing reserved seats before the viva voce examinations or explain the discrepancies, following a complaint by an office-bearer of the JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU).

According to the union, the commission has also summoned the university administration for an inquiry on Monday over concerns regarding the implementation of reservation policies for Scheduled Caste (SC) students.

Advertisement

In a parallel development, the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has directed the university’s Equal Opportunity Cell (EOC) to examine the matter immediately. The union said the commission had also assured it that accountability would be sought from the Vice-Chancellor over concerns regarding the reservation of Scheduled Tribe (ST) seats.

Advertisement

The interventions follow allegations by the union that reserved seats for SC and ST candidates had not been properly accounted for in the university’s admission process. It has demanded that the administration clarify the status of these seats and take corrective measures before the viva voce examinations.

Welcoming the commissions’ intervention, JNUSU president Aditi said, “The intervention of the NCSC and NCST is a significant step towards ensuring accountability. JNU administration must immediately address the missing reserved seats and ensure that the constitutional rights of SC and ST students are upheld.”JNUSU vice-president Gopika questioned the university’s handling of the issue and demanded immediate corrective action.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts