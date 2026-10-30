Re-notify quota seats or explain gaps before viva, panel tells JNU

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has directed the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration to re-notify allegedly missing reserved seats before the viva voce examinations or explain the discrepancies, following a complaint by an office-bearer of the JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU).

According to the union, the commission has also summoned the university administration for an inquiry on Monday over concerns regarding the implementation of reservation policies for Scheduled Caste (SC) students.

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In a parallel development, the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has directed the university’s Equal Opportunity Cell (EOC) to examine the matter immediately. The union said the commission had also assured it that accountability would be sought from the Vice-Chancellor over concerns regarding the reservation of Scheduled Tribe (ST) seats.

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The interventions follow allegations by the union that reserved seats for SC and ST candidates had not been properly accounted for in the university’s admission process. It has demanded that the administration clarify the status of these seats and take corrective measures before the viva voce examinations.

Welcoming the commissions’ intervention, JNUSU president Aditi said, “The intervention of the NCSC and NCST is a significant step towards ensuring accountability. JNU administration must immediately address the missing reserved seats and ensure that the constitutional rights of SC and ST students are upheld.”JNUSU vice-president Gopika questioned the university’s handling of the issue and demanded immediate corrective action.