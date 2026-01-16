Reading India Samvaad 2026 focus on libraries and learning

The New Delhi World Book Fair 2026 became a forum for serious reflection on reading and knowledge, with the Reading India Samvaad 2026 placing libraries and learning at the centre of national discourse. Organised by the National Book Trust (NBT) under the Ministry of Education, the two-day National Leadership Dialogue examined ways to strengthen India’s reading culture and expand access to libraries, in line with the National Education Policy 2020 and the vision of 'Viksit Bharat@2047'.

Inaugurating the event, Sanjay Kumar, Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, described reading as “the power to enter another mind”, calling for wider publication and readership in Indian languages. He urged audiences to reflect on the role books must play in shaping India over the next two decades.

NBT Director Yuvraj Malik underlined that a robust reading culture is fundamental to a progressive society, noting that leaders such as Alexander the Great, Chandragupta Maurya and Napoleon Bonaparte remained committed readers even during military campaigns.

Two panel discussions anchored the Samvaad. 'Reimagining the Classroom: From Textbooks to Reading Culture' explored how reading can be embedded at the heart of education, with contributions from Nikhil Tiwari of MCD, Danish Aziz of UNICEF India, Maulshree Kalothia of Tata Trusts and Shweta Bhutada of ASER Centre. The second session, 'Libraries as Learning Hubs – Reclaiming Reading Spaces', focused on reviving libraries as centres of learning and community life, featuring Dr Pradeep Rai, President of the Indian Library Association, Prof Sunita Rattan of Amity University, and Neeraj Jain of Scholastic India.

Beyond the Samvaad, the Book Fair reflected India’s cultural and intellectual heritage. The launch of 'Mantra Viplav' by Tarun Vijay highlighted the importance of preserving ancient knowledge while fostering new ideas. Discussions on Indo-Iranian literary links and Army Day tributes further reinforced the connection between reading, collective memory and nationhood.