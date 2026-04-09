‘Real test lies beyond degrees,’ L-G Sandhu tells varsity graduates

Delhi’s Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGIPU) on Thursday awarded 26,649 degrees at its 18th convocation.

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The ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Chancellor Taranjit Singh Sandhu (L-G), along with senior academics and administrators. Education Minister Ashish Sood addressed students via a recorded message.

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L-G Sandhu said, “The real test of education lies beyond degrees,” pointing to the continued uncertainty faced by doctors and engineers in tackling complex challenges. He added students must develop adaptability, critical thinking and the ability to offer solutions, while integrity and resilience would be essential as they step into professional roles.

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Chief Minister Gupta highlighted the scale of the graduating cohort, describing it as a moment of collective transition rather than individual achievement. She said, “The 26,000 students graduating together represent an expanding workforce that will influence the direction of both the city and the country.” CM Gupta urged students to remain connected to public needs and contribute to broader social and civic goals.

The university awarded degrees across levels, including 124 PhDs, 11 MPhil degrees, 2,873 postgraduate degrees, and 22,455 undergraduate degrees. Additionally, 477 MBBS and 709 MD, MS, DM and MCh degrees were conferred.

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Academic distinctions featured prominently, with 76 gold medals and several special awards announced. Among them, Fizah Khan was named the girl topper and received the Siddharth Khitolia Cash Prize.

Addressing the students, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Mahesh Verma, described the ceremony as a reflection of sustained effort, noting the university’s focus remains on research, innovation and preparing students for a changing environment.