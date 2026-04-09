icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Celebrate Baisakhi sale with Tribune| 8-20 April Subscribe Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / ‘Real test lies beyond degrees,’ L-G Sandhu tells varsity graduates

‘Real test lies beyond degrees,’ L-G Sandhu tells varsity graduates

Students urged to embrace critical thinking, adaptability, integrity

article_Author
Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:09 PM Apr 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu, CM Rekha Gupta, GGSIPU VC Mahesh Verma, DU VC Prof Yogesh Singh along with achievers at the 18th convocation of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University on Thursday.
Advertisement

Delhi’s Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGIPU) on Thursday awarded 26,649 degrees at its 18th convocation.

Advertisement

The ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Chancellor Taranjit Singh Sandhu (L-G), along with senior academics and administrators. Education Minister Ashish Sood addressed students via a recorded message.

Advertisement

L-G Sandhu said, “The real test of education lies beyond degrees,” pointing to the continued uncertainty faced by doctors and engineers in tackling complex challenges. He added students must develop adaptability, critical thinking and the ability to offer solutions, while integrity and resilience would be essential as they step into professional roles.

Advertisement

Chief Minister Gupta highlighted the scale of the graduating cohort, describing it as a moment of collective transition rather than individual achievement. She said, “The 26,000 students graduating together represent an expanding workforce that will influence the direction of both the city and the country.” CM Gupta urged students to remain connected to public needs and contribute to broader social and civic goals.

The university awarded degrees across levels, including 124 PhDs, 11 MPhil degrees, 2,873 postgraduate degrees, and 22,455 undergraduate degrees. Additionally, 477 MBBS and 709 MD, MS, DM and MCh degrees were conferred.

Advertisement

Academic distinctions featured prominently, with 76 gold medals and several special awards announced. Among them, Fizah Khan was named the girl topper and received the Siddharth Khitolia Cash Prize.

Addressing the students, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Mahesh Verma, described the ceremony as a reflection of sustained effort, noting the university’s focus remains on research, innovation and preparing students for a changing environment.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts