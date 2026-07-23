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Home / Delhi / Received a letter from Cockroach Janta Party, ready for talks, says government

Received a letter from Cockroach Janta Party, ready for talks, says government

Further details will be disclosed by Thursday evening

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Animesh Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:10 PM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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A supporter of Cockroach Janta Party rests on a barricade during the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, July 23, 2026. REUTERS
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Amid the ongoing protests, the government on Thursday said it is ready to hold discussions with Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), with sources within the government indicating that it has received a letter from the movement for holding the next round of discussions.

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A government source said that on Thursday morning a letter was received from the CJP for holding talks and further details regarding this will be disclosed by evening.

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The development comes after CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke had earlier said that if talks are to be held, the government will have to come to them.

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The government has indicated that it is ready for discussions, with sources saying, “After all, these are not the India-Pakistan talks that a neutral place has to be chosen.”

Earlier on July 20, CJP representatives had met Union Health Minister JP Nadda twice. However, nothing had come out of the discussions as the students' agitation has been continuing for the past four days.

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Sources indicated that Nadda is likely to represent the government in the talks.

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