Recruit 66K cops to improve policing, women panel tells Home Ministry

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 3

Amid the outrage over the horrific death of a 20-year-old woman who was dragged around in Sultanpuri area of the national capital, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has written to the Union Home Ministry suggesting recruitment of 66,000 police personnel and enhancing the accountability of the Delhi Police.

The Delhi Police comes under Union Home Ministry and not the state government.

The DCW has suggested five steps to curb crime against women. These include setting up of a high-level committee in the Home Ministry; to increase the accountability of the Delhi Police; raise the human resources of Delhi Police; improve PCR system in Delhi; and modernise, sensitise and incentivise the Delhi Police.

The DCW, in the letter to the Union Home Ministry, said, “The Delhi Police is short of human resources and each police station has to function at less than half the sanctioned strength. The Delhi Police has demanded 66,000 additional police personnel 20 years ago from the government. The same has not been provided to them till now.”

The DCW has suggested improving the PCR system in Delhi. “Eye witnesses made several calls at the emergency helpline number of Delhi Police, but allegedly, no PCR van reached the spot for several hours. This is unacceptable. The PCR unit of Delhi Police should be strengthened so as to deal with emergency situations,” reads the letter.