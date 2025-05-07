‘Recruitment gang’ active at ESIC hospital in Faridabad busted; 4 nabbed

A team of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Faridabad, have busted the gang involved in fake recruitment process at ESIC Hospital and Medical College, Faridabad, and arrested the nursing orderly (staff attendant) of the hospital red-handed while he was taking a bribe of Rs 3 lakh on the promise of providing the complainant the job of a staff nurse at the hospital. Three others were also arrested in the case.

Soon after, the ACB team also arrested three more accused who came to take bribes and were involved with the nursing orderly. An FIR was registered at the Anti-Corruption Bureau police station, Faridabad.

According to the ACB, the accused were identified as nursing orderly Deepak Sharma and Deendayal, assistant nursing superintendent Hari Singh and Yogesh Sharma, manager of Sudarshan Facilities Private Limited.

In his complaint to the Faridabad ACB, he alleged that he was asked to pay a bribe of Rs 3 lakhs by all four accused, who promised him to provide a job as a staff nurse at the hospital.

Acting on the complaint, the ACB laid a trap and asked the complainant to call the accused to take a bribe. On the call, all four of them reached near the office of Municipal Corporation of Faridabad. When the complainant handed over the bribe money to Deepak, the team arrested him red handed and recovered the money from his possession. Following this, the other three accused were also arrested, who came to take bribe money and were waiting in sitting their cars. “During interrogation, the accused revealed that a gang was active. In this case, the role of other officials and employees of ESIC Hospital and Medical College, Faridabad is also under scanner. The accused are being questioned,” said Anil Kumar Yadav, SP of ACB, Faridabad.