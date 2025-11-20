Red Fort blast: NIA detains cab driver, cleric, teacher for questioning

Investigators probing the Delhi blast and the Faridabad-based terror module have detained three persons — a cab driver, a cleric and an Urdu teacher — for questioning, officials said on Wednesday.

According to sources, a team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) detained a cab driver from Dhauj village after recovering two machines from his residence — a grinder machine and an electric melting device. Both items had allegedly been kept there by arrested accused Dr Muzammil Ganaie.

The cab driver, identified as Shabbir (34), lives in Billa Colony, Dhauj, and is originally from Asaoti village in Palwal. He reportedly came in contact with Dr Muzammil at the Al-Falah University hospital, where he had brought his son for treatment after burns caused by spilled hot milk. Sources said that Dr Muzammil had extended help to Shabbir during the incident, following which they remained in contact.

Investigators suspect that the grinder could be used for refining ammonium nitrate, while the electric machine may be capable of melting metal components. Sources said both items were kept by Dr Muzammil months ago, saying he needed to give them to his sister for her wedding and had no place to store them.

It is also alleged that Dr Muzammil used Shabbir to provide SIM cards to Kashmiri students and their associates.

Shabbir, who previously worked as a van driver for a crèche in Faridabad’s Sainik Colony, was questioned by the NIA and later released. However, he is now being grilled by the Delhi Police Special Cell, sources said.

Meanwhile, a cleric and an Urdu teacher, both residents of Ghasera village in Nuh district, were also picked up for questioning from Shahi Jama Masjid in Raipur village near Sohna. Investigators said that Dr Umer — the prime accused in the blast — frequently visited the mosque to offer prayers.

Police are examining whether the cleric, identified as Tayyab Hussain, or the teacher had any contact with Dr Umer or if any meetings took place during his visits.

The cleric’s family members denied any link to the case, stating, “He has nothing to do with the matter. Shahi Jama Masjid is located on the highway, so people from across the country can come here to offer prayers.”

In a related development, sources said parents of students enrolled at Al-Falah University are planning to protest outside the campus on Saturday.