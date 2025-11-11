DT
Red Fort blast: Delhi CM announces Rs 10 lakh ex gratia for deceased's kin

Rs 2 lakh announced for the seriously injured      

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:52 PM Nov 11, 2025 IST
An ambulance carrying the mortal remains of a victim leaves from the LNJP hospital a day after a blast near the Red Fort, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. PTI
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the families of each of those killed in the blast near the Red Fort on Monday that claimed 12 lives.

The chief minister also announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for those rendered permanently disabled and Rs 2 lakh for those who sustained serious injuries in the blast, which took place after a high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro station on Monday evening, officials said.

"The unfortunate incident in Delhi has left the entire city in shock. In this difficult time, the Delhi government extends its deepest condolences to all the families who have lost their loved ones and to those injured in the incident," Gupta said in a post on X in Hindi.

The Delhi government stands firmly with every affected family and has taken a compassionate decision for immediate relief, she said.

"An ex gratia amount of Rs 10 lakh will be given to the families of those who lost their lives, Rs 5 lakh to those who have been permanently disabled, and Rs 2 lakh to those who are seriously injured. The government will also ensure proper and quality medical treatment for all the injured," the post read.

