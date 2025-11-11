A man from Gurugram was taken by police for questioning since the first owner of the car that was used in the blast near the Red Fort was their tenant between 2016 and 2020, the landlord's family claimed on Tuesday.

The death toll in the explosion near Red Fort rose to 12, with three more people succumbing to injuries.

A joint team of Delhi and Gurugram police on Monday evening detained the Haryana-registered car's first owner, Mohd. Salman, from Gurugram.

Salman had sold his car to a person named Devendra in Delhi's Okhla one and a half years ago, an officer had said. Later, the vehicle was sold to another person in Ambala, and it was resold to a man named Tariq in Pulwama.

The officer had informed that the police are tracing the people.

Meanwhile, the family of Dinesh, who was Salman's landlord from 2016 to 2020, spoke to mediapersons at their Gurugram residence.

Dinesh's mother, Veervati, said her son has been taken by police for questioning. She said Salman lived in their Shanti Nagar house for four years till 2020, after which he shifted to his flat in Gurugram.

"Last evening, some personnel came and took my son. We built our house in 2015, and Salman came in as a tenant in 2016. He lived on the upper floor and left in 2020 when he shifted to his own flat in Gurugram," she added.

She said now new tenants live in that house now.

Dinesh's brother, Mahesh said they had no contact with Salman after he left in 2020.

“Some personnel came to our house yesterday and took my brother. We were told that he is being taken for questioning,” he said.

Salman lived on rent along with his wife, two children and mother, Mahesh said.

A man who lives in their neighbourhood said Salman was employed in a private company.

A powerful explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening. Till last night, nine people were confirmed dead while 20 others were injured, officials said.

Delhi Police on Tuesday registered an FIR under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Explosives Act in connection with the deadly blast.