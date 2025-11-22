DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Red Fort blast: Maintain record of entities dealing in ammonium nitrate: L-G to top cop

Red Fort blast: Maintain record of entities dealing in ammonium nitrate: L-G to top cop

Says record should include photographs of buyers, sellers

article_Author
Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Nov 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Security personnel at the blast site near Red Fort in New Delhi. File
Advertisement

In the aftermath of the recent blast near the Red Fort, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Friday directed the Delhi Police Commissioner to maintain digital records of all entities selling and purchasing ammonium nitrate, a chemical suspected of being used to carry out the explosion.

Advertisement

In a separate communication, Saxena also directed the Chief Secretary, Government of NCT Delhi, to create a central data repository containing records of doctors and paramedical staff engaged by hospitals, especially private ones, along with details of their medical degrees.

Advertisement

Saxena asked the police to maintain a digital record of entities purchasing and selling ammonium nitrate beyond a certain threshold. The record should include photographs of buyers and sellers, apart from other relevant details. Moreover, he instructed the top cop to hold a consultation exercise with heads of social media platforms, including Meta and X, for a scientific tracking of radicalised content.

Advertisement

Additionally, Saxena directed the Commissioner of Police to focus on strengthening human and technical intelligence with a focus on vulnerable areas.

The administration has been asked to create a central data repository containing records of doctors and paramedical staff engaged by hospitals, especially private facilities, along with details of their degrees.

Advertisement

“In cases where medical professionals have secured degrees from foreign countries, information should also be shared with the police for background checks,” the official said.

They have also been asked to hold a consultation with all digital platforms and financiers engaged in sale and purchase of vehicles, especially second-hand vehicles. “Clear directions should be given that under no circumstance will vehicles be allowed to ply where actual owner is different from the registered owner. This problem is reportedly most acute in cases of auto-rickshaws,” the official said.

The November 10 blast, which was triggered by a “suicide bomber”, came shortly after an interstate “white-collar” terror module was uncovered with the recovery of a huge cache of explosives.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts