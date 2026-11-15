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Home / Delhi / Red Fort blast: Two accused deny conspiracy charges

Red Fort blast: Two accused deny conspiracy charges

NIA says sufficient evidence

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:51 AM Nov 15, 2026 IST
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Charred remains of vehicles after the blast. File photo
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Two accused Muzammil Shakeel and Shaheen Saeed in the Delhi Red Fort blast that killed 15 persons and injured over 12 others have denied conspiracy charges in the case.

The Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday heard arguments on the framing of charges against accused Muzammil Shakeel and Shaheen Saeed.

Defence counsel argued that Muzammil Shakeel and Shaheen Saeed were not connected with the purchase of the car used in the blast. The counsel also said that there was no communication between the two accused and the other accused persons.

It was further argued that the two accused had no connection with the conspiracy behind the November 10 blast, as they had been arrested on October 29 and November 9, respectively.

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According to the defence, the car used by Umar Un Nabi in the blast was purchased on October 30 from a car dealer in Faridabad, Haryana. However, Muzammil Shakeel had already been arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police on October 29 in connection with the larger conspiracy case.

The car was registered in the name of Amir Rashid. Defence counsel M S Khan argued that Muzammil Shakeel neither facilitated nor financed its purchase and was not seen in the CCTV footage.

According to the defence, Umar Un Nabi, Amir Rashid and another accused, Jasir Bilal Wani, were seen in CCTV footage, but there was no communication between Muzammil Shakeel and the other accused persons.

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The counsel questioned whether Umar Un Nabi and Amir Rashid could have known that Muzammil Shakeel would be arrested on October 29. He also questioned how the two accused could be linked to the conspiracy behind the November 10 blast.

Senior advocate Madhav Khaurana, appearing as Special Public Prosecutor for the National Investigation Agency (NIA), argued that there was sufficient material to frame charges against all accused.

The NIA argued that there was sufficient evidence to establish a conspiracy among the accused persons. It was also alleged that Umar Un Nabi went into a panic after learning about the arrest of his associates from Al Falah University in Faridabad, Haryana.

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