Red Fort blast victims seek compensation, jobs, justice

The families paid tributes to the victims by offering flowers and lighting candles near the blast site. Prayers were also held for the speedy recovery of those injured in the incident.

The gathering was attended by Kirti Kataria, who lost her husband, Jagdish Kataria; Pankaj Sahni, who lost his son; family members of Ram Balak; and Munni Khatun, mother of deceased Jumman. Several survivors, including Rita, Vinod Kumar, Joginder, Saina Parveen and Mohammad Shafullah, also paid their respects.

The South Asian Forum for the People Against Terror (SAFPAT), which organised the meeting, demanded fair compensation for the families of those killed and injured in the blast. It also sought compensation for people whose vehicles, including cars and e-rickshaws, were destroyed in the explosion. The organisation further demanded a 2 per cent reservation in government jobs for the victims’ families.

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SAFPAT president Ashok Randhawa said the organisation had filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the Delhi High Court seeking justice and relief for the affected families.

He said the court had advised the petitioners to first approach the government with their demands. Subsequently, the organisation submitted written representations on several occasions, but no concrete action had been taken.

“Even after one year, the affected families are still struggling for justice, compensation and government assistance. There has been no satisfactory response from the government. If the demands of the victims are not addressed at the earliest, we will once again approach the Delhi High Court and pursue appropriate legal remedies,” Randhawa said.

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He added that the affected families needed more than assurances and should be provided adequate compensation, employment opportunities and justice.

The investigation into the doctor terror module, which killed 15 people, began with the appearance of posters of the Jaish-e-Mohammed on the outskirts of Srinagar, warning of attacks on police personnel and security forces in Kashmir.

The posters were put up during the intervening night of October 18 and 19 last year, following which the Srinagar Police registered a case and launched an investigation. The then Senior Superintendent of Police, GV Sundar Chakravarthy, constituted a special team to probe the matter.

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Based on CCTV footage, the police apprehended three local residents — Arif Nisar Dar alias Sahil, Yasir-ul-Ashraf and Maqsood Ahmad Dar alias Shahid. All three had previously been booked in stone-pelting cases.

Interrogation of the arrested accused led investigators from Srinagar to Al Falah University in Faridabad, Haryana. The investigation subsequently led to the arrest of Dr Muzammil Ahmad Ganai, alias Musaib, a resident of Koil in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, and Shahin Saeed, a woman doctor from Lucknow.

During the investigation, agencies seized around 2,900 kg of explosive material, including ammonium nitrate, potassium nitrate and sulphur, along with a large quantity of weapons.