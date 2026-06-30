Iconic landmarks, including the Red Fort, Humayun's Tomb, and Qutub Minar, are among 20 protected monuments in Delhi set to regain their historic character under the Archaeological Survey of India's mega restoration drive, with nearly 120 other heritage structures also slated for repair and conservation.

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The restoration programme aims to preserve the monuments in their original form while addressing damage caused by time, weather and pollution, an ASI official said.

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Other monuments identified for major restoration include Purana Qila, Begumpur Mosque, Kotla Maqbara, the City Wall and the Hauz Khas complex. In all, restoration, repair and conservation works will be carried out at around 140 of Delhi's 170 protected monuments.

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At the UNESCO World Heritage Site Red Fort, built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan between 1638 and 1648 after he shifted his capital to Shahjahanabad, the ASI has almost completed the restoration of the Northern Cell, with work expected to be finished before Independence Day, according to the official.

The cell, which had turned white following later repairs, is being restored to its original Mughal-era appearance by reinstating the fort's characteristic red sandstone facade using traditional conservation techniques.

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The Northern Cell, one of the historic barrack-like structures located inside the fort complex, was built during the Mughal period and later modified under British rule for residential and administrative purposes.

In recent years, the structure has undergone conservation and restoration to stabilise its ageing walls, repair damaged masonry, restore lime plaster and improve drainage, helping preserve its original architectural character while ensuring its long-term protection.

The ASI has also completed the revival of the water tank surrounding Zafar Mahal, a red sandstone water pavilion built by the last Mughal emperor, Bahadur Shah Zafar, inside the Red Fort in 1842.

The project involved restoring the historic water body, rejuvenating the fountains and illuminating the pavilion.

Another major conservation project is underway at Safdarjung Tomb, where the ASI, in collaboration with the World Monuments Fund, is carrying out one of the monument's most extensive restoration exercises in recent decades.

The project includes structural repairs, restoration of damaged architectural features, landscaping and revival of the monument's historic water system. Estimated to cost about Rs 5 crore, the work is targeted for completion by the end of July.

The official said the conservation drive is focused not merely on improving the appearance of monuments but on preserving their historical authenticity and preventing further deterioration through scientific conservation methods.

Among the other prominent monuments selected for major restoration are Humayun's Tomb, the first grand Mughal garden tomb commissioned by Bega Begum in 1565 in memory of Emperor Humayun, and the UNESCO World Heritage Site Qutub Minar, whose construction began under Qutb-ud-din Aibak in 1199 and was completed by his successors.

The restoration list also includes Purana Qila, built by Humayun and later expanded by Sher Shah Suri during the 16th century; Begumpur Mosque, one of Delhi's largest medieval mosques dating to the Tughlaq period; the Hauz Khas complex, which developed around a reservoir built by Alauddin Khilji; and the City Wall and Kotla Maqbara, both important reminders of Delhi's medieval history.