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Home / Delhi / Red Fort sheds its ‘red’: Lahori Gate restored to its 1648 look

Red Fort sheds its ‘red’: Lahori Gate restored to its 1648 look

Conservation move exposes the fort’s hidden masonry

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:11 AM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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Lahori Gate of the Red Fort is undergoing a quiet transformation that goes beyond a change of colour. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has removed multiple layers of later paint to expose the character of the gateway closer to its 1648 appearance.

The circular well area of the iconic gate, from where the Prime Minister Modi addresses the nation every Independence Day, has been taken from its deep-red painted appearance to a lighter earthy-brown finish after conservation work. The exercise has also exposed portions of the original Mughal masonry and architectural features that had remained concealed beneath successive coats of paint.

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The ASI removed the accumulated paint using controlled sand blasting, before stabilising loose stones, filling cracks and strengthening joints with traditional lime mortar. The intervention is significant because the layers of paint had trapped moisture and affected the wall’s natural performance, according to the inputs provided by the ASI.

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The work also brings a less visible chapter of the Red Fort back into focus. After the British took control of the fort following the 1857 uprising, substantial military alterations were made to the complex, including barracks and other structures. Government records confirm the scale of these post-1857 changes.

At Lahori Gate, later brick-and-cement interventions, including structures associated with military use, are now themselves part of the conservation challenge. Their masonry is being repaired with lime-based materials rather than simply replaced.

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Delhi Gate is next in line for a similar study, potentially making this more than an isolated facelift.

The move also fits a longer conservation trajectory at the Red Fort, where the ASI has previously restored Chhatta Bazaar and worked on concealed historic fabric and paintings.

For Delhi’s millions of visitors, the change may look like a new colour. For conservationists, it is a more consequential exercise: deciding which layers of the capital’s history should be exposed, stabilised and carried forward.

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